Arsenal beat Wolves to go 4 clear

Dec 2, 2023 17:00 By radiokerrynews
Arsenal beat Wolves to go 4 clear
Arsenal have extended their lead at the top of the Premier League this evening.

They had to hold on to get the better of Wolves 2-1 at the Emirates.

The Gunners are 4 points clear of Manchester City who play Tottenham tomorrow.

Elsewhere, Burnley found their scoring boots in a 5-0 victory over Sheffield United.

Brentford held on to beat Luton 3-1 at the G-Tech Stadium.

Championship leaders Leicester have moved four points clear at the top of the table with a 2-1 win at West Brom.

A 94th minute goal from Harry Winks secured them the victory at the Hawthornes.

West Brom remain in the play-off places.

