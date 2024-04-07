Advertisement
Sport

Arsenal back on top; Liverpool at United today

Apr 7, 2024 09:32 By radiokerrysport
Arsenal back on top; Liverpool at United today
Arsenal are back on top of the Premier League thanks to a comfortable 3-nil win at Brighton.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has urged fans on both sides to not get involved in so-called "tragedy chants" when they take on bitter rivals Manchester United today.

The last meeting between the sides at Old Trafford was an FA Cup classic on the pitch.

But songs could be heard mocking the Hillsborough tragedy and Munich Air Disaster.

A win for the Reds this afternoon would see them go above Arsenal to the top of the table.

Kick off is at 3:30pm.

Elsewhere today, Sheffield United play host to Chelsea at half past 5.

Half an hour later, it's Tottenham up against Nottingham Forest.

