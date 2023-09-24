Advertisement
Sport

Arsenal and Tottenham draw; Chelsea beaten and Liverpool win

Sep 24, 2023 16:36 By radiokerrysport
A thrilling north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham has ended in a 2-all draw - with both teams remaining unbeaten at the start of the Premier League season.

Liverpool are also yet to lose after a 3-1 win against West Ham.

Chelsea's disappointing start to the new campaign has continued with a 1-nil defeat at home to Aston Villa.

Kaoru Mitoma scored twice as Brighton came from behind to beat Bournemouth 3-1.

Marcus Rashford has gone online to say he's fine after a car crash last night.

The Manchester United striker's Rolls Royce is understood have been in collision with a second vehicle on his way home from the Carrington training ground.

Both drivers walked away unhurt.

Hull have moved up to fourth in the Championship with a 3-1 win away at Stoke.

Aaron Connolly and Adama Traore put the visitors in control with two goals in two minutes in the first half.

Cardiff were 1-nil winners at Sunderland - their first away victory in the league this season.

