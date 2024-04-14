Advertisement
Arsenal and Liverpool in action today

Apr 14, 2024 09:26 By radiokerrysport
Arsenal and Liverpool in action today
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has no complaints about the Premier League schedule as he prepares for a high-pressure day in the title race.

His team are behind Manchester City as things stand after their 5-1 win over Luton yesterday.

Liverpool also play first today and could leapfrog the Gunners before their game against Aston Villa this afternoon.

The game between Arsenal and Aston Villa kicks off at 4:30pm.

Meanwhile it's a 2pm start for Liverpool against Crystal Palace.

At the same time, West Ham welcome Fulham to the London Stadium.

Manchester United's struggles continued with a 2-all draw at Bournemouth.

