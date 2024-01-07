Arsenal and Liverpool clash in FA Cup today

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his side's drop in form doesn't mean he needs to pull his team apart.

They went into Christmas top of the Premier League, but after two defeats they've dropped down to fourth.

They play the side that replaced them at the summit, Liverpool in the FA Cup third round this evening.

Arteta says he understands what went wrong and has a unique way of thinking about it

They kick off at the Emirates Stadium at 4:30pm.

There are 7 other FA Cup ties to be decided this afternoon,

Among them, Manchester City are at home to Huddersfield, West Ham host Bristol City and Bolton travel to Luton.

All those games get underway at 2pm.

Maidstone - who play in the sixth-tier of English football - are into the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time.

They beat League One Stevenage 1-nil to progress.

Chesterfield came close to becoming another non-league side in the draw, before Watford came from behind wo win 2-1 late on.

Newcastle eased past rivals Sunderland 3-nil, while eight-time champions Chelsea hammered Preston 4-nil.

Aston Villa made it past round three for the first time since 2016 with a 1-nil victory at Middlesbrough.

Brighton, Bournemouth and Sheffield United are among the other sides through.

Bristol Rovers earned a replay with a 1-all draw at Norwich, the same score it finished between Newport and Eastleigh.