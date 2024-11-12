Advertisement
Sport

Arsenal and City in action this evening in Women's Champions League

Nov 12, 2024 07:47 By radiokerrysport
Arsenal and City in action this evening in Women's Champions League
Share this article

In the Women's Champions League this evening

Arsenal are at Juventus for a 5.45 start.

At 8pm Manchester City will look to maintain their 100-percent record in the competition - they host Swedish side Hammerby.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tuesday local basketball fixtures and results
Advertisement
Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results
Major names will not feature for England against Republic of Ireland
Advertisement

Recommended

Independent candidate reports removal of posters to Gardaí
Man stands trial in Tralee accused of money laundering over €90,000
Kerry Group reaches agreement to sell dairy division to Kerry Co-Op for €500 million
Tuesday local basketball fixtures and results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus