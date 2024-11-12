Arsenal and City in action this evening in Women's Champions League

In the Women's Champions League this evening
Arsenal are at Juventus for a 5.45 start.
At 8pm Manchester City will look to maintain their 100-percent record in the competition - they host Swedish side Hammerby.
