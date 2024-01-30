Advertisement
Sport

Arsenal aiming to move within 2 points of top spot

Jan 30, 2024 07:47 By radiokerrysport
Arsenal aiming to move within 2 points of top spot
Arsenal have the chance to close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to two-points tonight.

Mikel Arteta’s side make the trip to Nottingham Forest.

Aston Villa will look to reinforce their own title credentials, as Newcastle United visit Villa Park.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson likely needs a win at home to Sheffield United to save his job.

Everton are a team under pressure, and out of form, ahead of tonight’s game away to Fulham.

While Luton Town play Brighton.

In the Championship

Leaders Leicester City can go 10 points clear at the top of the table tonight - the Foxes host Swansea City at 7.45.

Also this evening 6th placed Coventry City face Bristol City at the same time.

In Scotland the Premiership's bottom two sides Livingston and Ross County go head to head.

Aberdeen play Dundee - they're both at 7.45

