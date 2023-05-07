Advertisement
Arsenal aim to keep pressure on City

May 7, 2023 09:05 By radiokerrysport
Title-hopefuls Arsenal can't afford any slip-ups in their crunch clash with Newcaslte United in the Premier League.

The Gunners are four points adrift of leaders Manchester City after they beat Leeds 2-1.

Kick off at St James' Park is at 4:30pm.

Champions League-chasing Manchester United will be hoping to bounce back from a midweek setback at Brighton with a win in the late game at West Ham.

Liverpool moved to within a point of 4th-placed United last night as their purple patch continued with a 1-0 win over Brentford.

Kick off at the London Stadium is at 7pm.

Here at home, there was one game on in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Sligo Rovers drew nil-nil with Dundalk at the Showgrounds.

