Arsenal against Spurs today in Women’s Super League

Arsenal have once again sold out the Emirates Stadium for a Women's Super League game this afternoon.

Their North London Derby with Tottenham is the game of the day and kicks off at 12:30pm.

Following that is the meeting of Aston Villa and Liverpool at 2pm while at the same time Bristol and Brighton clash at the Robins High Performance Centre.

Advertisement

It's a 3pm start for the game between West Ham and Manchester United.

Defending champions Chelsea are away to Leicester City in the late game with kick off at 6pm.