Arsenal 5 points clear at the top

Arsenal will be 5 points clear at the top of the Premier League Table this Christmas

With Manchester City going down 2-1 at home to Brentford earlier in the day yesterday, two goals from Odegaard was enough for Arsenal to beat Wolves 2 goals to nil and secure a 5 point advantage at the top of the table going into the World Cup break.

Elsewhere, Newcastle will be third going into the break in 3rd place. A second half strike from Joe Willock gave the Eddie Howe's side all three points against Chelsea.