Arnold set for switch away from Connacht

Sammy Arnold is to leave Connacht for Brive at the end of the season.
The centre only joined the province from Munster last year.
Brive are coached by former Ireland and Ulster lock, Jeremy Davidson.
Advertisement
Sammy Arnold is to leave Connacht for Brive at the end of the season.
The centre only joined the province from Munster last year.
Brive are coached by former Ireland and Ulster lock, Jeremy Davidson.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus