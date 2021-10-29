Advertisement
Arnold set for switch away from Connacht

Oct 29, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrysport
Sammy Arnold is to leave Connacht for Brive at the end of the season.

The centre only joined the province from Munster last year.

Brive are coached by former Ireland and Ulster lock, Jeremy Davidson.

