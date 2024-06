Armagh are the first team into the All-Ireland Football semi finals.

Goals in each half from Barry McCambridge and Conor Turbitt gave the Orchard County a 2-12 to 12 point win over Roscommon today.

Roscommon played the majority of the game with 14 men after a first half red card for Ruaidhri Fallon.

There's a 6.15 throw-in for the game between Dublin and Galway.