Armagh attempting to get Rian O’Neill cleared to play Galway

Jun 13, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrysport
Armagh attempting to get Rian O'Neill cleared to play Galway
Armagh are attempting to get Rian O’Neill cleared to play in Sunday’s Football Championship clash with Galway.

The Crossmaglen forward was shown a red card in the recent Group 2 defeat to Tyrone after his knee appeared to make contact with the head of Cormac Quinn.

Armagh will plead their case to the CCCC tonight.

Antrim forward Orlaith Prenter has been named the LGFA Player of the Month for May.

Prenter scored 1-8 in the final as the Saffrons claimed the Ulster Intermediate title for the first time with victory over Tyrone.

