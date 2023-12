The festive racing has concluded at Leopardstown and Limerick.

The feature at Leopardstown - the Grade One Matheson Hurdle - was once again won by the Willie Mullins trained 'State Man.'

The six-year-old was ridden to victory by Paul Townend.

It was a 1-2-3 for the Carlow trainer with his 'Impaire Ed Passe' and 'Echoes in Rain' second and third.