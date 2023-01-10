Another signing for Kerry FC

Trpimir Vrljicak, a Croatian National, has put pen to paper and will line out for Kerry FC in the 2023 SSE Airtricity First Division Season.

‘Tryp’, who is 22 years old, will play an upfront role for Kerry FC, having signed from Killarney Celtic whom he’s been playing for since he made his move to Ireland from the Czech Republic where he last played football. Vrljicak, from Medjugorje, went to football school in NK Neretva before signing for NK Istra 1961, who play in the Croatian First Division. Trpimir went on to play first-team football for Junak Sinj, who play in the Second Division in Croatia. Standing at 6 foot 4, the Croatian attacker has an incredible stature.

Speaking on the announcement, Trpimir said “To be honest, this is a new beginning for me, I really like Kerry. This is a great opportunity for my teammates and I to take a step forward in our careers, we are a young team with an excellent coach and his assistants who can help us a lot and show us many things. The only thing I want to say to the fans is that I will always give 150% of myself on the field and that I am hungry for victories and goals".

First team manager Billy Dennehy said “’Tryp’ is a great guy and a great addition to our squad ahead of the season. We are delighted to give Tryp this opportunity to play at league of Ireland level. His experience is huge for us and with his height, he will be a huge threat in front of goal”.