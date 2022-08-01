Another signing for Bournemouth

Newly-promoted Bournemouth have made Marcus Tavernier their third signing of the summer.
He makes the switch from Championship side Middlesbrough.
The midfielder's joined the Premier League outfit on a five-year deal.
Advertisement
Newly-promoted Bournemouth have made Marcus Tavernier their third signing of the summer.
He makes the switch from Championship side Middlesbrough.
The midfielder's joined the Premier League outfit on a five-year deal.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus