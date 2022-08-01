Advertisement
Sport

Another signing for Bournemouth

Aug 1, 2022 12:08 By radiokerrysport
Newly-promoted Bournemouth have made Marcus Tavernier their third signing of the summer.

He makes the switch from Championship side Middlesbrough.

The midfielder's joined the Premier League outfit on a five-year deal.

