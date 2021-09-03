Another gold for Dunlevy and McCrystal at Paralympic Games

Cyclists Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal have won their second gold medal of the Paralympic Games.

They claimed victory in the B road race in Tokyo in a time of 2 hours 35 point 5-3 seconds.

With 2 golds and a silver for the entire Games, Dunlevy and McCrystal have surpassed their performance in Rio.

It's Team Ireland's seventh medal of the Games.

Earlier, Martin Gordon and Eamonn Byrne withdrew from their B road race.

Richelle Timothy finished 11th in the C1 to 3 road race.

And Ronan Grimes was 11th in the C4 to 5 road race.

In canoeing, Patrick O’Leary ended 9th in the KL3 category, winning the B Final.

And swimmer Patrick Flanagan was 17th in the SB6 100 metres backstroke.