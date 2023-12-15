Andy Spain joins Kerry FC

Andy Spain has joined Kerry FC from Treaty United for the 2024 season.

The 22 year-old Kildare native, a versatile defender who applies his main trade as a centre-half, becomes Kerry's first new signing of the transfer window.

Spain was an Ireland international underage, representing his country at Under 17 and Under 18 levels. He played Academy with both Shamrock Rovers and St. Pat's, at under 19 level.

Spain made his senior SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division debut in 2022 with Athlone, where he made 19 appearances.

He joined Treaty in February of this year, making 20 appearances, 3 of which came against Kerry.

Speaking following his signing for Kerry FC, Andy Spain said “I really am buzzing to sign for Kerry! After speaking to Conor, James and Billy, I can tell they are very ambitious about the season ahead and I’m delighted to be part of it. I feel it’s somewhere I can progress my career and hopefully help bring the club success! I can’t wait to put on the jersey in Mounthawk Park and play in front of the Kerry fans”

First Team Head Coach Conor McCarthy said “We’re thrilled to have signed Andy for 2024. Andy is someone who knows the league having played a couple of seasons in it already, it’s a great sign when players from other clubs are finding Kerry an attractive place to come and that’s down to years of hard work from everyone at the club, I’m sure I speak for everyone in saying we’re looking forward to seeing him in action very soon”

Meanwhile, the fixtures for next year's League of Ireland season will be released today.