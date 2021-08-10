Advertisement
Andy Murray handed spot at US Open

Aug 10, 2021 12:08 By radiokerrysport
Britain's Andy Murray has been handed a spot at the US Open after Stan Wawrinka withdrew from the tournament in New York.

Murray didn't play at the Tokyo Olympics because of a thigh strain.

