Amond extends stay with Waterford

Sep 9, 2024 16:13 By radiokerrynews
Amond extends stay with Waterford
Padraig Amond has extended his stay with Waterford.

The striker has scored 13 goals in 31 appearances since returning from the UK.

Waterford say the 36-year old has signed a multi-year deal with the club.

