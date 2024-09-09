Amond extends stay with Waterford

Padraig Amond has extended his stay with Waterford.
The striker has scored 13 goals in 31 appearances since returning from the UK.
Waterford say the 36-year old has signed a multi-year deal with the club.
Advertisement
Padraig Amond has extended his stay with Waterford.
The striker has scored 13 goals in 31 appearances since returning from the UK.
Waterford say the 36-year old has signed a multi-year deal with the club.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus