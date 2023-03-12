Advertisement
Allianz Hurling League wrap up

Mar 12, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Cork have come from behind to beat Wexford by 2-14 to 0-18 in the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Limerick were far too strong for Westmeath.

The All Ireland champions were 1-27 to 1-15 winners at Cusack Park.

Elsewhere in Division 1 Group A, Galway got the better of Clare by 1-24 to 0-22.

In Division 1 Group B Antrim overcame Laois by 3-18 to 1-18 at Corrigan Park.

Eoin Cody's two goals proved decisive as Kilkenny outclassed Dublin by 2-25 to 1-17 at Nowlan Park.

