Tipperary secured a first win over Kilkenny at Nowlan Park since 2008 yesterday.

The visitors were 2-24 to 1-21 winners in Division One of the Allianz Hurling League.

Cork's encouraging start to the new season continued with a 4-24 to 3-22 win over Galway at Pearse Stadium.

Advertisement

Dublin held off Antrim's fightback to win by 28 points to 2-19 at Parnell Park, while Wexford were 2-23 to 1-15 winners over Westmeath in Mullingar.