Advertisement
Sport

Allianz Football League Finals confirmed

Mar 27, 2023 16:03 By radiokerrysport
Allianz Football League Finals confirmed Allianz Football League Finals confirmed
Photo: Radio Kerry
Share this article

Mayo have seen their request to bring forward the Allianz Football League final by 24-hours denied.

Their meeting with Galway has been confirmed to take place at Croke Park on Sunday, with a 4-pm throw-in.

It'll be preceded by the Division Two decider involving Dublin and Derry from 1.45pm.

Advertisement

Croke Park is also the venue for the Division Three and Four finals on Saturday.

Sligo take on Wicklow from 5 o'clock in the Division Four showpiece, while Cavan and Fermanagh in the Division Three decider will get underway at a quarter-past-seven.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sport

Kerry Racing News

Mar 27, 2023 15:03
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus