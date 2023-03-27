Allianz Football League Finals confirmed

Mayo have seen their request to bring forward the Allianz Football League final by 24-hours denied.

Their meeting with Galway has been confirmed to take place at Croke Park on Sunday, with a 4-pm throw-in.

It'll be preceded by the Division Two decider involving Dublin and Derry from 1.45pm.

Croke Park is also the venue for the Division Three and Four finals on Saturday.

Sligo take on Wicklow from 5 o'clock in the Division Four showpiece, while Cavan and Fermanagh in the Division Three decider will get underway at a quarter-past-seven.