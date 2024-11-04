All-Irish clash later at International Championship in China

There's an all-Irish clash at the International Championship in China later.
Mark Allen goes up against Aaron Hill in the last 64, with the first to six frames set to progress.
Advertisement
There's an all-Irish clash at the International Championship in China later.
Mark Allen goes up against Aaron Hill in the last 64, with the first to six frames set to progress.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus