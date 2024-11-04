Advertisement
Sport

All-Irish clash later at International Championship in China

Nov 4, 2024 07:34 By radiokerrysport
All-Irish clash later at International Championship in China
There's an all-Irish clash at the International Championship in China later.

Mark Allen goes up against Aaron Hill in the last 64, with the first to six frames set to progress.

