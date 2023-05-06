All-Ireland semi-final day for Kerry

It’s All-Ireland semi-final day for the Kerry U20 football team.
They go up against Sligo from 4:45 in Pearse Stadium, Galway.
In the other semi-final, last year’s beaten finalists Kildare face Down this evening.
