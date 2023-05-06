Advertisement
Sport

All-Ireland semi-final day for Kerry

May 6, 2023 10:05 By radiokerrysport
It’s All-Ireland semi-final day for the Kerry U20 football team.

They go up against Sligo from 4:45 in Pearse Stadium, Galway.

In the other semi-final, last year’s beaten finalists Kildare face Down this evening.

