Fixture details have been confirmed for the first round of the All Ireland Qualifiers

First up on Saturday will be Cork and Louth in Pairc Ui Choimh at 2 O Clock.

There is a 4 O Clock throw in at MacHale Park for the all Division 1 clash of Mayo and Monaghan.

While an hour later in Ennis, Clare and Meath meet in the final game of the day at 5pm.

Then on Sunday, the heavyweight, all Ulster clash of Armagh and Tyrone will throw in at 1:30 in the Athletic Grounds.