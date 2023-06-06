Advertisement
Sport

All-Ireland Minor football semi-finalists to be determined on Saturday

Jun 6, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrysport
All-Ireland Minor football semi-finalists to be determined on Saturday All-Ireland Minor football semi-finalists to be determined on Saturday
Share this article

The Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Championship semi-finalists are to be determined on Saturday.

Kerry go head to head with Kildare in UPMC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny at 3 o'clock.

That will be preceded by the clash of Cork and Dublin from 1.

Advertisement

The other 1/4 finals are a doubler header in Carrick On Shannon. Derry and Galway face off at half 3 while Mayo against Monaghan is at 5.15.

Semi-Final pairings are Connacht against Munster & Leinster versus Ulster.

It means Kerry would take on Mayo or Monaghan should they progress.

Advertisement

On the other side it's Dublin or Cork against Derry or Galway.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus