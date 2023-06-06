All-Ireland Minor football semi-finalists to be determined on Saturday

The Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Championship semi-finalists are to be determined on Saturday.
Kerry go head to head with Kildare in UPMC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny at 3 o'clock.
That will be preceded by the clash of Cork and Dublin from 1.
The other 1/4 finals are a doubler header in Carrick On Shannon. Derry and Galway face off at half 3 while Mayo against Monaghan is at 5.15.
Semi-Final pairings are Connacht against Munster & Leinster versus Ulster.
It means Kerry would take on Mayo or Monaghan should they progress.
On the other side it's Dublin or Cork against Derry or Galway.