This season's All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final takes place today.

Holders Limerick face Kilkenny in a repeat of last year's decider.

The Treaty are looking to become just the third county ever to complete a four-in-a-row while the Cats last won in 2015.

Former Limerick boss TJ Ryan says it would be a special day for the side and their supporters if they can claim the Liam MacCarthy Cup once again

Throw-in at Croke Park is at half-past-3.