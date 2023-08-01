Advertisement
Sport

All Ireland Hurling Championship winner with Galway dies

Aug 1, 2023 17:08 By radiokerrysport
Jimmy Cooney - an All Ireland Hurling Championship winner with Galway in 1980 - has died at the age of 68.

He was among six Cooney brothers to play for their local club, Sarsfields.

Cooney later became an inter-county referee.

