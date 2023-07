Limerick have won the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship for a fourth consecutive year.

They've beaten Kilkenny by nine points at Croke Park where the final score was 30-points to 2-15.

The win means John Kiely's side become just the fourth in history to complete a four-in-a-row.

Kilkenny's wait meanwhile to win back the Liam MacCarthy goes into a ninth year.