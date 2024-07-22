All Ireland glory for Clare

For the first time since 2013 and only the fifth time ever, Clare are the All-Ireland Senior Hurling champions.

They beat Cork on a scoreline of 3-29 to 1-34 after extra-time at Croke Park yesterday.

After Clare made a poor start to the game, captain Tony Kelly put in a massive performance scoring 1-4.

Manager Brian Lohan said he played a huge part and was pleased with their resilience

The result means that the Rebels' wait to win Liam MacCarthy for a 31st time goes into a 20th year.

Their manager Pat Ryan said it was a brilliant contest and they can't have any complaints about the outcome