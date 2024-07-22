Advertisement
Sport

All Ireland glory for Clare

Jul 22, 2024 07:50 By radiokerrysport
All Ireland glory for Clare
Share this article

For the first time since 2013 and only the fifth time ever, Clare are the All-Ireland Senior Hurling champions.

They beat Cork on a scoreline of 3-29 to 1-34 after extra-time at Croke Park yesterday.

After Clare made a poor start to the game, captain Tony Kelly put in a massive performance scoring 1-4.

Advertisement

Manager Brian Lohan said he played a huge part and was pleased with their resilience

The result means that the Rebels' wait to win Liam MacCarthy for a 31st time goes into a 20th year.

Their manager Pat Ryan said it was a brilliant contest and they can't have any complaints about the outcome

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement
Kerry beaten
Sport

Kerry beaten

Jul 22, 2024 07:54
Schauffele wins Open
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry sports clubs are called to go green with launch of MyWaste.ie Sports Club Toolkit
LDA requests further information from HSE on St Finan’s as part of site review
Kerry beaten
Sport

Kerry beaten

Jul 22, 2024 07:54
Piastri wins Hungarian Grand Prix
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus