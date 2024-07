Armagh are the All Ireland Football Champions for just the second time in their history.

Fullback Aaron McKay's goal proved crucial as the Orchard County bested Galway by 1-11 to 13 points.

It ends a 22 year wait for a title for the Ulster side while Galway's wait goes on.

Boss Kieran McGeeney becomes just the sixth man to win Sam Maguire as a captain and a manager.

Kerry's Kieran Donaghy is a member of the Armagh management.