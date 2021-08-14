All Ireland final place up for grabs in Croker this evening

The countdown is on now to Dublin and Mayo's last four encounter.
They meet at Croke Park from 6-o'clock in what is a repeat of last year's All-Ireland final,
Dessie Farrell's side won that game by five points back in December.
