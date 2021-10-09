Advertisement
All Ireland Community Games victory for Caherciveen U10 footballers

Oct 9, 2021 15:10 By radiokerrynews
All Ireland Community Games victory for Caherciveen U10 footballers
It's GOLD for Caherciveen's U10 Football team in the All Ireland Community Games .

They are the first Kerry team to win gold in the national finals.

Nelius Collins and manager Declan O Sullivan talk about the enjoyable journey.

