All Ireland Community Games victory for Caherciveen U10 footballers

It's GOLD for Caherciveen's U10 Football team in the All Ireland Community Games .
They are the first Kerry team to win gold in the national finals.
Nelius Collins and manager Declan O Sullivan talk about the enjoyable journey.
Advertisement
It's GOLD for Caherciveen's U10 Football team in the All Ireland Community Games .
They are the first Kerry team to win gold in the national finals.
Nelius Collins and manager Declan O Sullivan talk about the enjoyable journey.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus