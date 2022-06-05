Advertisement
Sport

All-Ireland champs Tyrone out

Jun 5, 2022 15:06 By radiokerrysport
All-Ireland champs Tyrone out All-Ireland champs Tyrone out
Share this article

Tyrone are out of this year's All Ireland Football Championship.

The defending All Ireland champions have been beaten by Armagh in the first round of the qualifiers.

Aidan Nugent's first half goal helped the Orchard County to a 1-16 to 1-10 win in Newry.

Advertisement

Armagh are into the second round along with Cork, Clare and Mayo.

There are three games down for decision in the Tailteann Cup quarter finals this afternoon.

Westmeath have joined Offaly in the last 4 thanks to a 1-21 to 2-13 victory away to Carlow.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus