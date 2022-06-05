All-Ireland champs Tyrone out

Tyrone are out of this year's All Ireland Football Championship.

The defending All Ireland champions have been beaten by Armagh in the first round of the qualifiers.

Aidan Nugent's first half goal helped the Orchard County to a 1-16 to 1-10 win in Newry.

Advertisement

Armagh are into the second round along with Cork, Clare and Mayo.

There are three games down for decision in the Tailteann Cup quarter finals this afternoon.

Westmeath have joined Offaly in the last 4 thanks to a 1-21 to 2-13 victory away to Carlow.