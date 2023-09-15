Alexander Arnold to miss Liverpool's meeting with Wolves

Trent Alexander Arnold will miss Liverpool's meeting with Wolves in the Premier League tomorrow.
Manager Jurgen Klopp says the England international is continuing his recovery from a hamstring issue.
