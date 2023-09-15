Advertisement
Sport

Alexander Arnold to miss Liverpool's meeting with Wolves

Sep 15, 2023 12:58 By radiokerrysport
Trent Alexander Arnold will miss Liverpool's meeting with Wolves in the Premier League tomorrow.

Manager Jurgen Klopp says the England international is continuing his recovery from a hamstring issue.

