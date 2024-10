Alex Ferguson's paid ambassadorial role with Manchester United is to come to an end.

The former Red Devils manager will no longer receive a multi million pound annual commitment as a global ambassador and club director.

82 year old Ferguson led United to 13 Premier League titles and 2 Champions League crowns in over 26 years at the helm.

Part owners INEOS are looking at the cost structure at Old Trafford and Ferguson will remain a non executive director.