Aladesanusi re-signs for Kerry

Centre back Samuel Aladesanusi has re-signed for Kerry FC in a deal that will keep him in Mounthawk Park until the end of the 2024 season.

The 19-year-old was another prospect of the Kerry Football Club Academy who played for the side at Under 17 and 19 levels before graduating to the senior squad for the inaugural SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division campaign.

Aladesanusi became a regular feature in Billy Dennehy’s matchday squads, making 29 starts and one appearance off the bench, totalling over 2500 minutes in the process. He also headed home a corner against Finn Harps in Mounthawk Park during the season.

Advertisement

Speaking following his signing, Samuel Aladesanusi said “I’m delighted to have re-signed for Kerry FC and I’m very much looking forward to the upcoming season. I’m happy to be under the guidance and support of all the team here in Kerry Football Club and I’m excited to see what the future brings for me here”

Also speaking after the signing, First Team Head Coach Conor McCarthy said “We are all delighted to have Sam signed up and ready for 2024. He has an excellent debut season in 2023 and the experience of playing regular first-team football will stand to him going forward. Sam is a young player with huge potential and is a key player for us here at Kerry FC. He is most definitely a fan favourite and I'm sure, just like ourselves, we are looking forward to seeing Sam back out in a Kerry FC shirt in the new season.”

(picture credit Adam Kowalczyk)