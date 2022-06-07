Al Boum Photo Melon retired

Dual Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo was retired today by trainer Willie Mullins.
He won the race in 2019 and 2020.
Along with stablemate Melon, he will go on to to a career in eventing and show jumping.
