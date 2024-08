Ajax and Panathinaikos set a new UEFA competition record for the amount of penalties taken in a shootout in their Europa League third qualifying round match last night.

It took 34 spot kicks to separate the teams - with the Dutch side eventually winning 13-12.

Ajax goalkeeper Remko Pasveer saved five attempts while their striker Brian Bobbey missed twice.

Advertisement

The previous record in a single shootout was 32 penalties.