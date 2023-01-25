Ainscough the latest Kerry signing

Alex Ainscough makes the move across the Atlantic to Kerry FC

Kerry FC is delighted to welcome Alex Ainscough to the squad ahead of the 2023 season.

The 27-year-old central midfielder signs from US club Flower City Union, who are based in Rochester, New York and play in the United States third-tier league, the NISA.

Previous to that, Ainscough played the game internationally in Iceland, Germany and Sweden and has a wide knowledge of the game playing in different leagues. In 2016 he played for Icelandic side- Leiknir Faskrudsfjordur before moving back to the US to play for the Boston Bolts. In 2019, Alex moved back to Europe and played with German outfit SPVGG Bayreuth. A move back to the States was on the cards later in the year, when he joined up with Richmond Kickers. But in 2020 he moved back to Europe, this time to Scandinavia and to Sweden where he played for Gottne IF and Ytterhogdals IK until the end of the 2021 season. He joined up with Flower City Union where he played his football last term.

Speaking on his signing for the SSE Airtricity League newcomers, Alex Ainscough said “I’m excited to sign with Kerry FC for the club's first year in League of Ireland! From having only been here a few weeks, I can already say this is one of the best team atmospheres I’ve been a part of. The work rate and energy from players and coaches in training have been class. I think we can surprise a lot of people this season as a new team in the league.”

First-team manager Billy Dennehy said “Alex is a player we were made aware of through our links to the Boston Bolts in the US. Alex showed an unbelievable desire to come over here to play at this level and represent Kerry Football Club by covering all his expenses to travel over here and train for a couple of weeks. He has blended into the rest of the squad really well. His attitude and professionalism is something a lot of the younger players can learn from as well. It will be an adjusting period for him into League of Ireland football but I’m excited to see how he develops. Delighted to have him on board and strengthens our ties with the US and Boston. I can’t wait to see how he performs in the year ahead”