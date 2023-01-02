Advertisement
Aidan O’Mahony the new manager of Dr.Crokes

Jan 2, 2023 10:01 By radiokerrysport
Aidan O'Mahony the new manager of Dr.Crokes
Aidan O’Mahony is the new manager of the Dr.Crokes senior hurling team.

The former Kerry footballer is joined by selectors Eoin Walsh, Eoin O’Shea, John Lenihan and Rob Ryan, with Ivan Hurley on statistics.

