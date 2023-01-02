Aidan O’Mahony the new manager of Dr.Crokes

Aidan O’Mahony is the new manager of the Dr.Crokes senior hurling team.
The former Kerry footballer is joined by selectors Eoin Walsh, Eoin O’Shea, John Lenihan and Rob Ryan, with Ivan Hurley on statistics.
Advertisement
Aidan O’Mahony is the new manager of the Dr.Crokes senior hurling team.
The former Kerry footballer is joined by selectors Eoin Walsh, Eoin O’Shea, John Lenihan and Rob Ryan, with Ivan Hurley on statistics.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus