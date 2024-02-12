Advertisement
Sport

Africa Cup of Nations won by Ivory Coast

Feb 12, 2024 07:55 By radiokerrysport
Africa Cup of Nations won by Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast have won the Africa Cup of Nations for the third time with a 2-1 victory over Nigeria.

The host nation had to come from behind in the final, with Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller getting a late winner.

