Africa Cup of Nations won by Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast have won the Africa Cup of Nations for the third time with a 2-1 victory over Nigeria.
The host nation had to come from behind in the final, with Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller getting a late winner.
Advertisement
Ivory Coast have won the Africa Cup of Nations for the third time with a 2-1 victory over Nigeria.
The host nation had to come from behind in the final, with Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller getting a late winner.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus