Jonathan Afolabi has joined Belgian side KV Kortrijk for an undisclosed fee.

The Bohemians striker finished as the joint-top scorer in last season's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Afolabi had another year to run on his Bohs contract, but was the subject of interest from a number of clubs in recent months.

KV Kortrijk play in Belgium's top-flight, but are currently bottom of the table with just two wins from their 20 matches so far this season.