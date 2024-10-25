Advantage Bray in playoff semi-final; Big night ahead in Premier

It's advantage Bray Wanderers in their SSE Airtricity First Division playoff semi-final against UCD.

The Seagulls were 2-0 winners over the Students in the first leg at the Carlisle Grounds last night.

A Dean Ebbe penalty saw Athlone Town record a 1-0 win at home to Wexford.

The return legs take place next Tuesday.

There's a big night ahead in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division title race.

With just two games to go Shelbourne sit on top of the table, two points clear of Derry City - Shels host Drogheda United at Tolka Park, while the Candystripes are at fourth placed St Patrick's Athletic.

The Saints would go second with a win this evening.

Also tonight Galway United host Sligo Rovers, while Waterford entertain Bohemians - they're all at 7.45.