Advantage Bray in playoff semi-final; Big night ahead in Premier

It's advantage Bray Wanderers in their SSE Airtricity First Division playoff semi-final against UCD.
The Seagulls were 2-0 winners over the Students in the first leg at the Carlisle Grounds last night.
A Dean Ebbe penalty saw Athlone Town record a 1-0 win at home to Wexford.
The return legs take place next Tuesday.
====
There's a big night ahead in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division title race.
With just two games to go Shelbourne sit on top of the table, two points clear of Derry City - Shels host Drogheda United at Tolka Park, while the Candystripes are at fourth placed St Patrick's Athletic.
The Saints would go second with a win this evening.
Also tonight Galway United host Sligo Rovers, while Waterford entertain Bohemians - they're all at 7.45.