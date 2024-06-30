Adeleke sets new Irish record in 100m win

Rhasidat Adeleke has won the women's 100 metres at the National Senior Track and Field Championships in Santry.

And in doing so, she smashed the Irish record in a time of 11 point 1-3 seconds.

Sarah Lavin finished second.

Meanwhile Israel Olatunde defended his 100 metre men's title by defeating Bori Akinola in a tight finish at Morton Stadium.

Mark English lead from start to finish to take the men's 800 metre title while Sarah Healy added another 800 metre women's title to her collection with a powerful run this afternoon.