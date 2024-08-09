Advertisement
Sport

Adeleke aiming for Olympics medal

Aug 9, 2024 07:58 By radiokerrysport
Adeleke aiming for Olympics medal
Rhasidat Adeleke makes history tonight, becoming the first Irish athlete to compete in an Olympic sprint final.

The Tallaght native is drawn in lane-4 for the final of the Women’s 400-metres.

That’s due on track at 7pm.

Kate O’Connor resumes the Heptathlon in 19th position this morning.

First up she tackles the long jump, and then the javelin.

Her campaign concludes with a gruelling 800-metres this evening.

Mark English is in the first of three semi-finals of the men’s 800-metres this morning.

Only the first two in each semi will qualify for tomorrow night’s final, along with two fastest losers.

It’s the same scenario for Sarah Lavin, who is drawn in lane-4 of the second semi-final in the 100-metre hurdles.

In the Velodrome, Lara Gillespie and Alice Sharpe compete in the final of the Women’s Madison just after 5pm.

And Stephanie Meadow and Leona Maguire are playing only for respectability this morning in the Women’s Golf.

Meadow resumes on 8-over par, and Maguire 13-over.

Switzerland’s Morgane Metraux holds a one-shot lead on 8-under par.

