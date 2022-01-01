Action packed day of racing at home and cross channel

The EBF Mares Chase is the feature of an eight-race meeting at Fairyhouse today.

It goes to post at 20-to-three, with the first of the eight races off at ten-to-12.

The going is Yielding, yielding to soft in places

Advertisement

There's also a seven-race card at Tramore from 12-noon, with the going heavy.

==

A crowd of around 30-thousand is expected at Cheltenham later.

Advertisement

The action is underway from 12.15pm with seven races on the card.

The going is Soft.

Musselburgh – Good to Soft, Soft in places – 12:30

Exeter – Heavy, Soft in Places – 12:40

Catterick – Soft – 12:25

Fakenham – Soft – 12:45

Southwell – Standard – 12:33