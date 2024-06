The Acorn Life Under 21 Football Championship semi final takes place tonight

South Kerry and Austin Stacks do battle in Fitzgerald Stadium from 7 this evening

Stacks manager is Denis Sayers



The second semi final between Laune Rangers and St Brendans Board was also due to take place this evening but the Killorglin outfit have notified the CCC that they cannot field a team for the game due to players being away.

