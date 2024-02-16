AC have one foot in last 16 of Europa League

AC Milan have one foot in the last 16 of the Europa League.
Ruben Loftus Cheek scored twice in their 3-nil win over Rennes in last night's play-off round first leg.
There were also wins for Galatasaray, Sporting and Qarabag.
