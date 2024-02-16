Advertisement
Sport

AC have one foot in last 16 of Europa League

Feb 16, 2024 07:50 By radiokerrysport
AC have one foot in last 16 of Europa League
Share this article

AC Milan have one foot in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Ruben Loftus Cheek scored twice in their 3-nil win over Rennes in last night's play-off round first leg.

There were also wins for Galatasaray, Sporting and Qarabag.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry FC open League season tonight
Advertisement
Kerry side to be named this lunchtime
Mbappe to leave Paris Saint Germain
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry side to be named this lunchtime
Kerry FC open League season tonight
Mbappe to leave Paris Saint Germain
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus